LiPo Charging

Since I now have a new toy that uses LiPo batteries, and came with a charger, I thought I'd better figure out how to use it.

Its not as straight forward as the old days of plugging in the 7.2V battery into a charger and leave it for hours on end to get 5mins run time.

But thankfully, I found a video of someone with the exact same charger as mine and he steps you through it - so Im now charging! :D





