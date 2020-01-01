XPD Bites The Planet


Hmm tasty....

LiPo Charging

, posted: 19-Feb-2020 18:39

Since I now have a new toy that uses LiPo batteries, and came with a charger, I thought I'd better figure out how to use it.

Its not as straight forward as the old days of plugging in the 7.2V battery into a charger and leave it for hours on end to get 5mins run time.

But thankfully, I found a video of someone with the exact same charger as mine and he steps you through it - so Im now charging! :D

 





Permalink to LiPo Charging | Main Index


xpd's profile

Gavin Q
Auckland
New Zealand


Geek.

Gamer.

Dad.

Arrma Owner.

Retro Gaming.

 



This blog is hosted by Geekzone. Report this post. Contents are property and copyright of the author, or licensed. Geekzone®